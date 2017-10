NEW HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men died after their Jeep crash into a tree in Wake County this weekend, officials said.

The incident was discovered Sunday at Olive Branch Lane and Old Highway US 1 in southwest Wake County, the North Carolina State Highway Patrols aid.

It’s unknown when the crash happened, but officials said the Jeep hit a tree after the driver appeared to lose control.

The driver and passenger were ejected from the Jeep, troopers said.