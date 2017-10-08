275 houses featured in this year’s Triangle area ‘Parade of Homes’

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina’s largest open house called “Parade of Homes” was this weekend throughout the Triangle area.

People in the real estate business say it’s a great time to buy in North Carolina because interest rates are low and pricing is good for new construction.

People from across the country are moving to the Triangle, fueling the economy and the real estate market.

“Lately it’s been crazy,” said Gaye Orr, chairperson for the Wake County Home Builders Parade of Homes and President of Coldwell Banker Advantage New Homes. “We have a lot of new home communities coming out of the ground.”

Tim Loebach is a building representative with Coldwell Banker Advantage New Homes. He says new construction in the area is on the rise.

“These people that are moving to the area need a place to live,” said Loebach. “I think it’s like 100 a day or 100 a week and so it’s quite a few people moving to the area and there’s just not enough homes right now. That’s why new construction seems to be such a good thing right now.”

A total of 275 homes in Durham, Wake, Orange, and Chatham Counties were on display during the Parade of Homes. The houses range in price from $200,000 to $3 million.

“It’s still affordable compared to other parts of the country and that’s one of the reasons we still have people coming here without a job, hoping to get a job and find a home and make the triangle their home,” Orr said.

Real estate agents say because the market looks good now, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t challenges.

“Real estate always seems to be feast and famine and so right now it’s a feast but when the recession hit a lot of trades moved out of what they were doing,” said Loebach.

“A lot of plumbers stopped plumbing and found other things to do in other places as well as framers and a lot of our skilled workers and now that market is really good they already have a job somewhere else. So, they’re not really moving back to that trade, so we’re kind of seeing a crunch where builders are trying to compete for the small pool of skilled workers,” Loebach added.

Real estate agents said the cost of land is also on the rise which is making things more difficult for developers.