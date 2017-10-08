Nashville husband and wife die in crash along US 64, officials say

SPRING HOPE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Nashville couple died in a crash while returning from a sports event in Raleigh Saturday night, officials said.

The crash happened in Nash County around 11:30 p.m. when the couple was in their Chevrolet Avalanche heading home from a Carolina Hurricanes match, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office said.

While they were traveling along US 64, the Chevrolet truck went off the road, hit a tree and flipped in an area about two miles outside of Spring Hope, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

Brenda Moss, 63, who was a passenger, died after she was ejected from the vehicle, according to officials.

Her husband, William Moss, 65, who was driving, also died in the crash, authorities said.

Officials said they used the vehicle’s tracking system to determine the couple was at the hockey game in Raleigh. Authorities also found Carolina Hurricanes jerseys in the truck.

The N.C. State Highway Patrol is still investigating the wreck.