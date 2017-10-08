NC college student fatally shot at party during homecoming weekend

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP/WNCN) — A 22-year-old North Carolina man has died after being shot at a party during his college’s homecoming weekend.

Police say John Cook of Charlotte was shot during a fight at a Greensboro apartment building and pronounced dead about 2:30 a.m. Sunday at a hospital.

Cook was a student at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, which had its homecoming football game Saturday against Delaware State.

Police are seeking information from people at the party, where a fight broke out just before the shooting, according to WFMY.

During last year’s homecoming, two students were killed in a shooting at a party that was held off-campus, WFMY reported.

The apartment building is several miles from NC A&T’s campus.