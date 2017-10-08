NC man seriously injured after he’s shot by brother with shotgun, police say

AHOSKIE, N.C (WAVY) – A man has been arrested for shooting his brother on Creekside Court on Saturday night.

Ahoskie Police say they were dispatched at 6:56 p.m. for a shooting at the Creekside Court Apartments. Upon arrival, they learned that McCoy Lee Dickerson discharged a shotgun at his brother, police said.

The victim was transported to Vidant Roanoke-Chowan Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Dickerson stayed on the scene and was arrested.

He was charged with one felony count each of attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill causing serious injury, and maiming of a nose, lip, ear or limb, according to police.

He is being held under a $750,000 secured bond.