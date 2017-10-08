NC man found sitting on front lawn with 3 guns, several knives, police say

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) — Officers responded to Soloman Towers in Wilmington Saturday morning, in reference to a man with a gun.

Around 7:15 a.m. a caller alerted police that a white male was sitting on the front lawn playing with a shotgun.

According to WPD Assistant Police Chief, Jim Varrone, the man, identified as Bryan David Todd, was sitting with nun-chucks around his neck, a shotgun on his lap and multiple knives on him.

When officers arrived they told Todd to drop the weapon.

Todd was taken into custody without incident. He was then transported to NHRMC for evaluation to be cleared for jail in-take.

Varrone said warrants were obtained for going armed to the terror of the public and multiple carrying concealed weapons charges.

Todd was concealing multiple knives and two handguns, officials said. He also had a ballistic helmet in his possession.

This is a joint investigation with ATF, FBI and the Wilmington Police Department. It is ongoing to determine if other charges are warranted.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

SPONSORED STORIES