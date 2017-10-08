Person of interest detained after ‘explosive device’ found at NC airport

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) The Federal Bureau of Investigation says that they have detained a person of interest in an investigation over an explosive device was found at the Asheville Airport Friday.

A caller reportedly recognized the person of interest from media reports and reported the sighting to Asheville Police.

Michael Christopher Estes, 46, was detained by Asheville Police along Airport Road Saturday morning without incident.

The suspicious package was discovered outside on the curb of Terminal Drive near baggage claim at about 6:30 a.m Friday.

Officials say the package was an explosive device that was later rendered safe by a hazardous device team and removed.

Terminal Drive was temporarily closed, and baggage claim and the lobby were evacuated due to the package.

Shortly before 9 a.m. Friday, a spokeswoman said the airport is under normal operations and the terminal and drive had both reopened.

“It’s very shocking for here, just thinking about how safe it is here to travel and how free people are to roam about,” said Edith Gwaltney, a passenger who had just returned home from Ireland.

Later Friday, police released a photo of someone they say is a person of interest in the incident. They said he was seen in multiple locations along Airport Road since Tuesday.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Asheville Regional Airport Police Department, the Asheville Police Department’s bomb squad, and the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation responded to the scene.