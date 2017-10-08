Raleigh man dies in motorcycle crash near Myrtle Beach

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an early morning crash that killed a motorcycle driver Saturday.

According to Lance Cpl. Matt Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 12:20 a.m., Saturday on US 17 near 31st Avenue South in the Atlantic Beach area.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler says Sidney Williams, 52, of Raleigh, North Carolina died.

Williams was initially taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries around 5:12 p.m. Saturday. The victim died from multiple trauma caused by the crash.

The driver of a 2007 Chrysler minivan was traveling north on US 17 when they attempted to turn left onto 31st Avenue South.

Southern said the minivan driver did not yield to the Harley-Davidson traveling south on US 17 and struck the motorcycle. Williams was ejected from the motorcycle. Troopers say that Williams was not wearing a helmet.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.