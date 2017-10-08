Tornado reported in NC mountains as Nate remnants hit

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Remnants of Hurricane Nate spawned a reported tornado in the North Carolina mountains and foothills on Sunday.

Several warnings were issued throughout the day, including the latest one that lasts until 6:30 p.m. for Wilkes County

A previous tornado warning was issued until 7 p.m. after a twister was spotted around 5:10 p.m. for parts of Caldwell County, Cleveland County and Burke County.

Around 5:25 p.m. a confirmed tornado was located 10 miles southeast of Morganton, or 6 miles northeast of South Mountains State Park, moving north at 30 mph, the National Weather Service said.

The reported twister is set to hit the following areas: Drexel, Connelly Springs, Lake Rhodhiss, Rutherford College, Valdese, Icard, Lenoir, Hudson, Sawmills, Cajah’s Mountain and Granite Falls, the weather service said.

Several other tornado warnings along with severe thunderstorm warnings were issued earlier in the day

A flood warning was also issued for several North Carolina mountain areas.

The flood warning is in effect until 7:45 p.m. for parts of Macon County, Transylvania County, Jackson County and Haywood County.

Downed trees and powerlines were reported near Jackson, North Carolina.

Heavy damage was also reported near Pickens, South Carolina from a “likely tornado,” officials said.