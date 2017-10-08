Victim identified in NC city’s 71st homicide of 2017

One man has died in north Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

This is Charlotte’s 71st homicide of 2017.

The victim has been identified as Larry Doral Watson Jr., 29.

Watson was pronounced dead on the scene with a gunshot wound, police say.

The incident occurred in the 9200 block of Trinity Road. It occurred around 6:43 a.m. Sunday morning.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective.

