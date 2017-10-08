VIDEO: Thief in ‘Jesus’ shirt snatched elderly woman’s purse, NC police say

By Published: Updated:

BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) — The Bladenboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a woman who stole an elderly woman’s purse at a Wash & Dryve car wash located on MLK street in Bladenboro.

WECT photo. CLICK IMAGE TO ENLARGE

Bladenboro police officer Shane Todd said surveillance video shows a female with the word “JESUS” on a black t-shirt, snatch a pocketbook from the elderly victim and then flee the scene.

The video shows the suspect running toward the US Post Office in Bladenboro after snatching the pocketbook.

The incident occurred at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

If anyone has any information or any leads regarding this incident, you are asked to call Chief Hunt or Lt. Rouse at 910-863-3333 or communications at 910-863-8141.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s