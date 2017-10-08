VIDEO: Thief in ‘Jesus’ shirt snatched elderly woman’s purse, NC police say

The Bladenboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a woman who stole an elderly woman’s purse at a Wash & Dryve car wash located on MLK street in Bladenboro.

Bladenboro police officer Shane Todd said surveillance video shows a female with the word “JESUS” on a black t-shirt, snatch a pocketbook from the elderly victim and then flee the scene.

The video shows the suspect running toward the US Post Office in Bladenboro after snatching the pocketbook.

The incident occurred at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

If anyone has any information or any leads regarding this incident, you are asked to call Chief Hunt or Lt. Rouse at 910-863-3333 or communications at 910-863-8141.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.