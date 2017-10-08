Woman dies after being pulled from NC surf

An unconscious woman was pulled out of the water in Wrightsville Beach Saturday evening.

According to Captain Pugh with the Wrightsville Beach Fire Department, the incident occurred about a quarter of a mile north of the Crystal Pier around 5 p.m. Saturday.

The 52-year-old woman was pulled out of the water by bystanders and family members.

Once she was out of the water, the family members and bystanders started CPR on her.

Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue, WBFD, WBPD, the Wrightsville Beach Park Ranger and New Hanover County EMS responded and took over CPR once they arrived.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of death is currently unknown.

