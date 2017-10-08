Woman shot fellow NC college student near campus, officials say

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — A 19-year-old woman is accused of shooting a North Carolina college student on a road adjoining campus.

The State Bureau of Investigation arrested Aja Makalo of Charlotte on Saturday. She is charged with attempted murder for the Friday night shooting of 21-year-old Jacob Ray of Hendersonville. Both are students of Western Carolina University.

The university says Ray was in “very serious condition” at a hospital in Asheville.

Makalo was being held on a $500,000 bond. It’s unclear whether she has an attorney.

Chancellor David Belcher says the university community is “shocked and distressed” by the shooting. He says the “safety of our students is of paramount importance, and violent acts such as this affect us all.”

