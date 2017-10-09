2 killed in NC head-on crash with 18-wheeler; car split into pieces

ROCKINGHAM, N.C. (WBTV) – Two people were killed when their vehicle crashed into a tractor-trailer in Richmond County Monday morning.

The wreck occurred on Highway 1 South just north of the North Carolina and South Carolina line around 3:26 a.m., according to Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a driver of a Honda Accord was traveling northbound on US-1 before crossing left of the center line. The driver then struck the tractor-trailer head-on.

The driver and the passenger of the Honda Accord were killed “on impact,” troopers say.

The tractor-trailer overturned and the Honda Accord split in two pieces. The driver of the tractor-trailer received minor injuries.

The highway was shut down at Everetts Mill Road. The closure began around 5:22 a.m. and the road reopened around 1:30 p.m.

Drivers were asked to take US-1 South to the Osborne Road Exit. Then follow Osborne Road and turn right onto NC-177 South. NC-177 South leads into South Carolina, and drivers can then turn right onto SC-9 to re-access US-1 South.

The driver and the passenger were both not wearing seat belts, according to Highway Patrol. The victim’s names were not released.

