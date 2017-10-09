3 children, 2 adults injured in NC head-on crash

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A two-car crash Monday morning in Pitt County sent two adults and three children to Vidant Medical Center.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says the wreck happened around 8:30 a.m. Monday on N.C. 903 South near Frog Level Road.

Troopers said a black minivan was traveling south when it crossed the center line and hit an oncoming SUV head-on.

Authorities said both cars then spun out of control. Troopers said the SUV also struck a tree after it was hit.

The Highway Patrol said it appears the black minivan that crossed the center lane was carrying three children and an adult, while the SUV had one person inside at the time of the accident.

Troopers said all five people were transported to Vidant Medical Center. N.C. State Highway Patrol said there were significant injuries in the crash.

The road was blocked off for about 90 minutes while crews worked to clear debris from the road. The road was reopened around 11 a.m.

The crash is still under investigation.