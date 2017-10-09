Adding bike lanes next to I-40 in Wake County still a possibility

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – If you’re tired of sitting in traffic on your way to and from work every day, you may soon be able to bike alongside one of the Triangle’s busiest highways.

The Triangle Bikeway would create a cycling path next to a portion of Interstate-40, allowing cyclists in the area a safe bike ride to work.

“If we could even get a few of those cars off and get folks on bikes we can free up a little space on the road,” Director of Wake County Parks and Recreation Chris Snow said.

The Triangle Bikeway would run parallel to I-40 connecting Wake County from Raleigh and RTP and ultimately to Durham County.

“(This) will be the most significant bike infrastructure in this history of the entire Triangle,” Wake County Commission Chairman Sig Hutchinson said.

While connecting cities, it will also connect our greenways and be a healthier alternative for drivers and the environment.

Snow said, “I think when things come together right there’s going to be a lot of people using this as a route to work.”

County officials said similar projects across the country cost about $1 million per mile of path.

The Triangle Bikeway is estimated to be five miles.

CBS North Carolina reporter Lauren Haviland asked Hutchinson, “what makes you so sure that people will use it and bike to work?”

He said, “well, the best thing I can say is when everyone is stuck still on I-40 in the morning and the afternoon and you could be going 17 miles an hour by all those stopped cars.”

The timeline of the bikeway is still up in the air, but it will take a number of years to get it done.

“The possibilities are there,” Snow told CBS North Carolina. “Now we will get into the nitty-gritty of design.”

The Wake County Board of Commissioners will meet later this month and discuss and vote on grants that would help pay for the project.

Drivers stuck in I-40 rush hour traffic> would you be interested in biking to work if there were the resources? #TriangleTraffic @WNCN — Lauren Haviland (@LaurenWNCN) October 9, 2017