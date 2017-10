RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A CBS North Carolina staff member spotted this snake at the edge of a creek at Jordan Lake this weekend.

The snake appeared to be nonvenomous, but didn’t stick around long enough for the staffer to make a positive species identification.

We just thought the way the snake blended into the brush was pretty neat.

If you couldn’t pick the snake out in the photo above, try these: