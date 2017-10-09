Cary family says Disney Make A Wish trip was life changing

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — “I did the Jeddi Academy,” said 9-year-old Scott Lenfestey.

Scott glows as he talks about his adventure.

“I wished for a trip to Disney World,” said Scott Lenfestey.

That’s right, wishes. Scott Lenfestey was diagnosed with Leukemia when he was 3-years-old.

RELATED: CBS North Carolina to broadcast ‘Wishes in Flight Airline Miles Drive’ on Wednesday

“Your life completely changes in an instant,” said his mom Nancy Lenfestey.

“I’d have to have steroids and I didn’t like it because it’d make me itch and make my skin dry and it’d make me super-duper weak,” said Scott Lenfestey.

About two and a half years into his treatments, Make A Wish Eastern North Carolina granted Scott and his family his dream vacation.

“Nobody does Disney like Make A Wish,” said Nancy Lenfestey.

“For this one magical week, we were able to put our fears and concerns on the back burner and enjoy life.”

They stayed at a resort that caters to children with life-threatening illnesses.

“When you go to the parks in the afternoon you come back and you’re all tired, but then you have gifts from the gift fairy all over your table and your villa,” said Scott Lenfestey.

He said that made their trip even more magical.

“It was just so nice. You know how Disney World is said to be the happiest place on Earth and then you add all the special touches of Make A Wish, it’s just the happiness times a million,” said Scott Lenfestey.

“Before we kind of mourned the loss of our life as we knew it. After Make a Wish we were like, wow this is what life could be like after treatment,” said his mom.

They had a new perspective on life. Today, Scott is cancer free.

“I feel great,” said Scott Lenfestey.

So great he even competes in triathlons.

This remarkable, brave, young man vividly remembers his difficult and painful journey.

“I want to inspire other kids,” said Scott Lenfestey.

Every year they go to Capitol Hill and Scott Lenfesteyspeaks to members of Congress about childhood cancer.

“I’m not nervous because I know that I’m not only am speaking for myself, but for all the other kids that can’t be there,” he said.

They say Make A Wish was life-changing

“It really is like a light in the midst of darkness when you’re going through your darkest times,” said Nancy Lenfestey.

“I’m so thankful to the Make A Wish Foundation for allowing me to go on that trip. It just gave me hope that there’s still life after cancer,” said Scott.

When Scott grows up he want to either be a computer programmer, a builder, or selective reading scientist.

If you’d like to donate your unused air miles to Make A Wish, click on this link.