Cary woman dies after being pulled from ocean at Wrightsville Beach

By Published:

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – The Wrightsville Beach Police Department has identified a woman who died after she was found unconscious in the ocean Saturday evening.

According to Captain Pugh with the Wrightsville Beach Fire Department, the incident occurred about a quarter of a mile north from the Crystal Pier around 5 p.m.

Kerry Sullivan, 52, from Cary, was pulled out of the water by bystanders and family members.

Once she was out of the water, the family members and bystanders started CPR.

Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue, WBFD, WBPD, the Wrightsville Beach Park Ranger and New Hanover County EMS responded and took over CPR once they arrived.

Sullivan was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of death is currently unknown.

