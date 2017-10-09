CBS North Carolina to broadcast ‘Wishes in Flight Airline Miles Drive’ on Wednesday

CBS North Carolina will broadcast a Wishes in Flight Airline Miles Drive on Wednesday to benefit Make-A-Wish Eastern North Carolina.

Miles collected between the noon and 7 p.m. newscasts will help grant wishes to children with life-threatening medical conditions.

Airline tickets are the single-largest wish expense for Make-A-Wish Eastern North Carolina. In fact, more than 70 percent of the wishes granted by the chapter involved air travel. It is estimated that approximately 30 million miles are needed to grant travel wishes within the next 12 months.

“We’re thrilled to broadcast this first-ever local airline miles drive with our partners at Make-A-Wish Eastern North Carolina,” said Byron Grandy, vice president and general manager at CBS North Carolina. “Donating unused airline miles is such a simple and effective way to make an immediate impact for wish families in our community.”

Donating air miles through the Make-A-Wish Wishes in Flight program is easy—and the miles never expire once they are in the Make-A-Wish account. Many major airlines based in the United States allow members of their frequent flier programs to donate airline miles to Make-A-Wish. If you have air miles with American Airlines, Delta Airlines, Jet Blue Airlines, Southwest Airlines or United Airlines, you hold the ticket to a child’s wish.

“The CBS North Carolina Wishes in Flight Airline Miles Drive is the perfect way to kick off the celebration of our 30th anniversary as a chapter,” said Kristen Johnson, president and CEO for Make-A-Wish Eastern North Carolina.

“During each of the last four years we have granted an average of 200 wishes, yet we have more than 300 eligible children currently awaiting their wish. Every donated mile helps!”

Watch CBS North Carolina on Wednesday, October 11 for more information. Miles can also be donated online now in support of the CBS North Carolina Wishes in Flight Airline Miles Drive by visiting www.eastnc.wish.org.

All that is needed to make a donation is the mileage account number and the number of miles you would wish to donate.

