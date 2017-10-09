Central NC to see wet start to the week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With high humidity and warm temperatures, some showers popped up across central North Carolina on Sunday. This warm moist flow will continue through midweek. Since it has been abnormally dry the past several weeks, any rain is welcome.

On Sunday, the Triangle had a high of 84 after a morning low of 74; and Fayetteville had a high of 82 after a morning low of 75. The normal high this time of year is 75 with a normal low of 53.

As shown in the last paragraph, lows are pretty close to our normal highs and that will continue Sunday night. There could be a spotty shower tonight, but the main thing is the humid air that will be around.

On Monday skies will remain mainly cloudy with some scattered showers possible, an isolated storm can’t be ruled out.

On Tuesday a cold front will approach from the north, but will stall along our border as a low-pressure system to our west will prevent the front from moving through. Scattered showers and an isolated storm will be around during the day.

That low will push northeast on Wednesday and a cold front trailing the low will move through on Wednesday, and with it a few more showers and isolated storms will be possible. That front will eventually slide south of our state on Thursday. As it does, a shower will be possible on Thursday.

After that, high pressure will build in on Friday and be around for the upcoming weekend. Next weekend will be the first weekend of the North Carolina State Fair, so less humid weather will be nice for fairgoers.

Tonight will be cloudy and muggy with a shower possible. The overnight low will be 73. Winds will be south 8 to 12 mph. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Monday will be mainly cloudy and humid with a few showers and a possible isolated storm. The high will be 85. Winds will be southwest 8 to 15 mph. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Monday Night will be cloudy with a shower possible. The overnight low will be 70. Winds will be southwest around 5 mph. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Tuesday will be mainly cloudy and humid with scattered showers and an isolated storm. The high will be 82; winds will be southwest to south around 5 mph. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a few showers and a possible storm. The high will be 82, after a morning low of 72. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Thursday will be partly sunny and a little cooler with a risk of a shower. The high will be 79, after a morning low of 68. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Friday will be partly sunny to mostly sunny. The high will be 79, after a morning low of 65.

Saturday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. The high will be near 80; after a morning low of 61.

Next Sunday will be partly cloudy and warm. The high will be 82, after a morning low of 61.

This forecast was prepared by the WNCN weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smarts phone apps.

This forecast was prepared by the WNCN weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smarts phone apps.

Hour 1 Hour 2 Hour 3 Hour 4 Hour 5 Hour 6 Hour 7 Hour 8 Hour 9