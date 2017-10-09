Couple busted with 3 lbs of pot in vehicle, Hoke County deputies say

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A couple who share a home in Hoke County were busted with three pounds of marijuana in a car last week, deputies say.

The incident happened on Thursday when Hoke County deputies stopped a vehicle at NC Highway 20 and Arabia Road, the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

When deputies searched the car they found about three pounds (1,360 grams) of marijuana with a street value of $13,000, officials said.

The driver, Stephanie Ann Cole, 46, and Charlie Burris Cole, 52, both of the 4800 block of Balfour Road in Shannon were arrested, according to deputies.

They were each charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, officials said.

The pair was held in the Hoke County Detention Center on $5,000 secured bond each.