RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle crash is causing traffic problems on the Raleigh Beltline during the Monday afternoon commute.

The wreck was reported around 5:50 p.m. along Interstate 440 near Wade Avenue, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The eastbound left lane is closed in the area.

Authorities said they expect the lane to reopen by 6:50 p.m.