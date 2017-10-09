Crews search for missing boater at Shearon Harris Reservoir

Crews at Shearon Harris Reservoir on Monday afternoon. Photo by Charles Malloy/CBS North Carolina

NEW HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Crews are searching the Shearon Harris Reservoir for a missing boater Monday afternoon, officials said.

The incident was reported around 1:45 p.m. by a boater on the lake, according to Holly Springs fire officials.

The boater who reported the incident initially saw a man fishing in a boat.

About 30 minutes later the boater passed by again; the fisherman was nowhere to be seen and the boat was empty, officials said.

Authorities said they are investigating the incident as a missing person’s case.

