ESPN suspends Jemele Hill after tweet about Cowboys advertisers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — ESPN has suspended Jemele Hill after they say the Sports Center host violated social media guidelines for a second time.

The two-week suspension announcement Monday afternoon came after Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said that if players disrespected the U.S. flag would “not play.”

“But if there’s anything that is disrespectful to the flag, then we will not play. OK? Understand? If we are disrespecting the flag, then we won’t play. Period.” Jones said.

In a tweet, Hill suggested that if fans disagree with Jones then they should boycott Dallas Cowboys advertisers.

“Change happens when advertisers are impacted. If you feel strongly about JJ’s statement, boycott his advertisers,” Hill’s tweet late Sunday night said in part.

ESPN said that Hill’s tweet “reflected negatively” on the network.

“(Hill) previously acknowledged letting her colleagues and company down with an impulsive tweet. In the aftermath, all employees were reminded of how individual tweets may reflect negatively on ESPN and that such actions would have consequences. Hence this decision,” the ESPN statement said in part.