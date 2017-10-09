ESPN suspends Jemele Hill after tweet about Cowboys advertisers

By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2017, file photo, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones speaks after an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, in Glendale, Ariz. Dallas owner Jerry Jones said the NFL can't leave the impression that it tolerates players disrespecting the flag and that any of his Cowboys making such displays won't play. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — ESPN has suspended Jemele Hill after they say the Sports Center host violated social media guidelines for a second time.

The two-week suspension announcement Monday afternoon came after Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said that if players disrespected the U.S. flag would “not play.”

“But if there’s anything that is disrespectful to the flag, then we will not play. OK? Understand? If we are disrespecting the flag, then we won’t play. Period.” Jones said.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

In a tweet, Hill suggested that if fans disagree with Jones then they should boycott Dallas Cowboys advertisers.

“Change happens when advertisers are impacted. If you feel strongly about JJ’s statement, boycott his advertisers,” Hill’s tweet late Sunday night said in part.

ESPN said that Hill’s tweet “reflected negatively” on the network.

“(Hill) previously acknowledged letting her colleagues and company down with an impulsive tweet. In the aftermath, all employees were reminded of how individual tweets may reflect negatively on ESPN and that such actions would have consequences. Hence this decision,” the ESPN statement said in part.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s