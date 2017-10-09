Franklinton woman, 29, killed when Jeep slams into motorcycle, troopers say

TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) — A woman was killed in a crash involving two motorcycles and a jeep Sunday afternoon just before 1 p.m. in Tabor City.

According to a State Highway Patrol Trooper, two motorcycles were stopped in the roadway at the site of another collision on NC Highway 410 in Tabor City.

A Jeep behind the two motorcycles failed to reduce speed and hit the motorcycles.

Two riders on one of the motorcycles were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The passenger on the other motorcycle, Whitney Jackson, 29, of Franklinton, died at the scene.

The driver of the motorcycle Jackson was on was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

The trooper said charges are pending against the driver of the Jeep.