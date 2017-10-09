Franklinton woman, 29, killed when Jeep slams into motorcycle, troopers say

By Published: Updated:

TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) — A woman was killed in a crash involving two motorcycles and a jeep Sunday afternoon just before 1 p.m. in Tabor City.

According to a State Highway Patrol Trooper, two motorcycles were stopped in the roadway at the site of another collision on NC Highway 410 in Tabor City.

A Jeep behind the two motorcycles failed to reduce speed and hit the motorcycles.

Two riders on one of the motorcycles were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The passenger on the other motorcycle, Whitney Jackson, 29, of Franklinton, died at the scene.

The driver of the motorcycle Jackson was on was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

The trooper said charges are pending against the driver of the Jeep.

news-app- download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s