KKK fliers left on cars at Cumberland County school

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) – People leaving Friday’s football game at Gary’s Creek High School found fliers distributed by the Ku Klux Klan on cars and scattered throughout a nearby neighborhood.

“It’s ridiculous,” said Tiffany Walker. “It’s 2017. We should be past this, so far past this, it isn’t even funny anymore.”

The fliers were critical of the removal of Confederate monuments, calling that “another attack on white history.”

Mark Hale, who is part of the Loyal White Knights of the KKK, confirmed members of the group distributed the fliers and said members undertook similar recruitment efforts in Florida, New York and Texas.

Lonnie Thompson, a senior at Gray’s Creek, said, “I try to stay away from that as much as possible and just walk away, but when you see stuff like that, it’s like, why is there so much ignorance?”

The fliers appeared a week after many parents kept their kids at home amid rumors of a protest and riot on campus.

Those rumors began after an image circulated on social media of a student wearing a Confederate flag as a cape. The protest never occurred.

“We are aware of the unapproved distribution of material on the campus of Gray’s Creek High School Friday night (10/6) during the football game which is currently being investigated,” wrote principal Lisa Stewart in an email.

The school has a policy against distributing material that “is vulgar, indecent or obscene” or includes “abusive language such as language defaming a person’s character, race, religion, ethnic origin, gender, family status, or disability.”

A spokesman for the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said Monday there hadn’t been any reports to law enforcement about the fliers.