Man injured when car hit by train in downtown Fayetteville

By Published:

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver was sent to a nearby hospital after his car was hit by a train in downtown Fayetteville Monday afternoon.

The crash happened just after 2 p.m. in the area of Hay and Ray streets, according to Fayetteville police.

The man driving the car suffered minor injuries but was still taken to a hospital.

Police said they believe alcohol was a factor in the incident.

Officials said the driver thought his car could make it across the railroad tracks before the train arrived.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s