Man injured when car hit by train in downtown Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver was sent to a nearby hospital after his car was hit by a train in downtown Fayetteville Monday afternoon.

The crash happened just after 2 p.m. in the area of Hay and Ray streets, according to Fayetteville police.

The man driving the car suffered minor injuries but was still taken to a hospital.

Police said they believe alcohol was a factor in the incident.

Officials said the driver thought his car could make it across the railroad tracks before the train arrived.