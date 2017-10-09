Man sets up fake speed trap to curb smelly deer carcasses

JONES MILLS, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man says he used flashing dashboard lights to mimic a police speed trap — but only so he could slow down vehicles speeding past his rural home and killing deer and endangering people.

Fifty-seven-year-old Ricky McMillen tells WPXI-TV that he used the flashing lights on his car because he’s been complaining about speeders for years and getting few results. What he says he has gotten is very smelly deer carcasses along the road in Donegal Township, about 50 miles southeast of Pittsburgh.

State police charged McMillen on Thursday with impersonating a public servant and displaying improper lights.

McMillen says he’s been using the lights for a while and they’ve worked well.

McMillen has been mailed a summons to appear for a preliminary hearing Dec. 15.