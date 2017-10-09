Marbles Kids Museum officials, Wake BOC to discuss major expansion plans

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Marbles Kid Museum is a place to play and learn and eventually they’ll give children in our area a bigger place to do all of that.

Marbles recently purchased another downtown building.

Museum officials and the Wake County Board of Commissioners will discuss that expansion in a meeting on Monday.

The museum purchased a property next to the museum for $3.1 million just a few weeks ago.

Marbles officials said they see about 3,000 people on a regular Saturday, but they want to see those numbers grow.

Even though the building, which is the old Long Leaf School of the Arts, has already been purchased, museum officials will go to the Wake County BOC so that they can officially request their expansion of 16,000 square feet to their campus.

They will also discuss money so that the design process can start.

“We took a leap to secure that building while it was available. We don’t have any immediate plans. We don’t know exactly how we’re going to use that building, or how that building is going to be integrated into our eventual expansion,” said Sally Edwards, the CEO of Marbles Kids Museum.

The museum, which is celebrating 10 years of being open, is beginning a 10-year expansion plan.

Construction of the new section isn’t expected to start until 2020.