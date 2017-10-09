Meth found in system of Raleigh teen who died after March crash, autopsy says

By Published:
Lauren Jenkins in a photo from Wake County Sheriff's Office. The scene near where she was found dead in a CBS North Carolina photo

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – An autopsy says a Raleigh teen who died following a March traffic crash had methamphetamine in her system as well as an above-the legal limit blood alcohol content.

The body of Lauren Jenkins, 17, was found March 19 in woods close to the scene of a crash near the intersection of Leesville and O’Neil roads.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Jenkins was the driver of a vehicle involved in a head-on collision at that intersection. She then wandered away from the scene.

An autopsy report released Monday says Jenkins died from hypothermia with terminal water immersion.

Acute ethanol and methamphetamine toxicity contributed to her death, the autopsy says.

CBS North Carolina will update this story as it develops.

