Moore County authorities searching for escaped inmate

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities in Moore County are searching for an inmate who escaped from a hospital Monday night.

Vinton Nation, 28, was in the Moore County Regional Hospital when he managed to get out around 9:30 p.m., Southern Pines Police said.

Police are searching for Nation in the area near the hospital. Southern Pines Police K-9 units are at the scene.

When he escaped, Nation, who was still handcuffed, was wearing black jeans and a hospital gown, police said.

Nation was brought to the hospital earlier in the day when he complained of an illness, officials said.

He was cleared by hospital officials and was outside the hospital at the entrance when he took off from officers, according to police.

Nation was charged earlier Monday with credit card fraud and failure to appear in court.