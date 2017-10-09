NC adoption group offers chance to meet doggy refugees from Puerto Rico

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — One of the local rescue groups that took in shelter animals evacuated from Puerto Rico will host an open house on Thursday to let the public meet the furry evacuees.

Saving Grace took in 17 dogs from Puerto Rico when nearly 100 cats and dogs were flown to Raleigh-Durham International Airport last week.

The pets had already been in shelters on the island when Hurricane Maria hit. To make room for the animals made homeless by the storm, shelters there are shipping animals out.

Saving Grace is working to get medical checkups done on the animals so they can be adopted out. One already has been adopted.

“A lot of shelters work together,” said Molly Goldston, the group’s director and founder. “If there’s ever a disaster in one area, we try to help the other, because it might be us one day that will need help.”

Thursday, the group will hold an open house, at which prospective adopters will be able to meet the dogs from Puerto Rico, as well as other dogs up for adoption. The event will run from 4 to 7 p.m. at Saving Grace, 13400 Old Creedmoor Road.

The SPCA of Wake County, which took 39 dogs, said it expected the dogs it accepted to be ready this week as well.

A total of 70 dogs and 17 cats were on the flight.