NC dad remembers son after 3 teen boys die in weekend crash

ADVANCE, N.C. (WFMY) — A community is in mourning after three teenagers were killed in a car accident in Davie County over the weekend.

“He had the biggest heart,” Mike Rivers said about his son, Gavin Ivey, 16.

. “He was living his life the right way,” Rivers added.

Ivey was driving the car at the time of the crash. His friends, Todd Goetaski and Justin McGee, were also in the car. All three boys died at the scene.

Troopers say Ivey tried to pass a pick-up truck on Baltimore Road in Davie County and crashed into an SUV traveling in the opposite direction.

Troopers believe Ivey was traveling at about 100 mph.

Deadly car crashes happen all too often among new drivers. According to the CDC, 2,333 teens were killed in car crashes in 2015. It’s the leading cause of death for teenagers across the country.

“It’s a moving vehicle. It (cars) can be used as a weapon,” said Randy Wiles, a driving instructor in Winston-Salem. “It’s very dangerous and should not be taken lightly.”

Wiles says parents need to practice driving with their kids often and explain the dangers of speeding and distracted driving.

As Gavin’s father mourns his son’s death, he takes comfort in knowing his son was an organ donor.

“Because of Gavin’s health and his age, he will be able to save over 100 lives,” Rivers said. “That really means a lot to me and I know it would mean a lot to Gavin.”

Rivers is hosting a memorial service to honor Gavin and the other boys killed in the crash. It’s scheduled for Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Journey Church in Lexington.

The three boys were all students at West Davidson High School.

A district representative says extra counselors and social workers were called in to help students dealing with this loss.