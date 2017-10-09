NC State enjoys best ranking since Philip Rivers was under center



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina State moved up four spots to No. 20 in the latest AP poll, giving the Wolfpack their best ranking since 2003.

Philip Rivers helped the Pack reach No. 14 in 2003 but finished the season unranked.

N.C. State (5-1, 3-0) defeated then No. 17 Louisville 39-25 last Thursday in Raleigh. Wolfpack quarterback Ryan Finley earned ACC Offensive Back of the Week thanks to his performance against the Cardinals.

He completed 20 of 31 pass attempts for 367 yards and a touchdown.

Offensive tackle Will Richardson also received accolades from the conference, being named Offensive Lineman of the Week. Richard has had a masterful season and graded out at 96 percent against Louisville.

Louisville fell out of the rankings for the first time this season.

The Pack travels to Pittsburgh Saturday to face a struggling Pitt team.

Coach Pat Narduzzi said Monday that Ben DiNucci will get his second start of the season at quarterback for the Panthers.

Max Browne left a loss to Syracuse last Saturday with an upper-body injury.

While Browne is still being evaluated, he is definitely out against the Wolfpack.

Other ranked ACC teams:

No. 2 – Clemson

No. 11 – Miami

No. 15 – Virginia Tech

No. 16 – Notre Dame