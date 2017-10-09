NHL Youth Cup underway in Triangle

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The NHL Youth Cup is taking place right here in the Triangle.

On Monday, the top two teams in each division will play for a championship on NHL ice at PNC Arena.

To have a tournament this big come to our area shows just how far hockey has come in the Tar Heel state.

The seeds for the hockey excitement were planted in 2006 when the Carolina Hurricanes won the Stanley Cup.

That moment touched many, including a group of kids who now form one of the best youth hockey teams in the nation.

The Junior Canes ’03 squad is having quite a year and they say the memory of the Stanley Cup run is fueling their desire.

