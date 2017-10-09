Pinehurst unveils new course on historic ground

By Published:
(CBS North Carolina)


PINEHURST, N.C. (WNCN) — One of golf’s bucket-list destinations has a new addition.

Pinehurst recently opened a new par-3 course called The Cradle. It was built on the same land where the original holes were carved out of the sand nearly 120 years ago.

“You think about the cradle of American golf and they name this course The Cradle. This is where the footprints of golf and Pinehurst actually started, on this piece of ground. (It’ll) give you chills,” said Gil Hanse, the course’s architect.

The 789-yard layout will also give you thrills. It has the same feel as some of Pinehurst’s other, world-renowned courses.

And it’s a lot more affordable. For $50, you can play the nine-hole course until your hands bleed. And children with a paying adult pay for free.

