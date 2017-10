HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — Halifax County deputies have charged an employee of a private prison company after learning she was in a relationship with an inmate, according to Halifax County Sheriff Wes Tripp.

Brenda Manley Moore, 41, of Enfield, is charged with 12 counts of sexual acts by government/prison employee, Tripp said.

Moore’s bond was set at $75,000.

