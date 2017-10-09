Raleigh man killed, 2 people injured in 3-vehicle crash in Harnett County

BUNNLEVEL, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man was killed and two other people were injured in a three-vehicle crash Sunday night in Harnett County, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

Troopers responded to a three-vehicle crash with a confirmed death around 11:30 p.m. on N.C. Highway 210 near Anderson Creek School Road in Bunnlevel.

An investigation shows that an SUV driven by Dylan James Knox, 32, of Raleigh, was traveling north on N.C. 210 when the vehicle crossed the center line and slammed head-on into a pickup truck driven by Celia Dworkin, 20, of Fayetteville, who was heading south on N.C. 210. Dworkin’s truck went airborne and collided with the front of a third vehicle, an SUV, troopers said.

The pickup came to a rest on its side in the southbound lane of N.C. 210. Dworkin was not wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected from the truck, according to troopers. The third vehicle, driven by Tamekkia Cotton, 38, of Lillington, ended up partially off the side of the road on the southbound side following the crash.

Dworkin and Cotton were both injured. It’s unclear the severity of their injuries at this time. Knox was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said that alcohol and speed were not factors. The main contributing factor was “inattention on the part of Dylan James Knox.” Troopers said it’s unclear why Knox’s SUV crossed the center line.