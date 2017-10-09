2 forced to withdraw cash from Durham ATMs in weekend robberies

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were held up at gunpoint and forced to withdraw cash from ATMs in Durham over the weekend, police say.

The first robbery happened about 10 p.m. Friday. A man and a woman were walking along Morris Street when a man approached, pointed a gun and demanded money from each of them, police said. The robber then made the man go to an ATM in the 500 block of Morgan Street and withdraw money, according to authorities.

The second robbery happened about 10 p.m. Sunday. A man was walking near the intersection of Hunt and Foster streets when a man with a gun approached and demanded money, police said. The robber then made the man go to an ATM near the Durham Farmers Market and withdraw money, according to police.

The robber in the first case is described as wearing a gray ball cap, a blue button-down shirt with a white T-shirt underneath and shiny, stone-washed blue jeans with lots of zippers. The robber in the second case is described as a man in his early 20s, standing about 5 feet 7 inches tall. He was wearing a gray or black bandana over his face, dark heavy clothing and baggy jeans, police said.

CrimeStoppers is offering a reward for information in the cases. Anyone with such information is asked to call police Investigator D. Cramer at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29414 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

