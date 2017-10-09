Vehicle plows into Raleigh sweepstakes business



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh sweepstakes business was damaged when a vehicle plowed into the front of the store early Monday morning, police said.

Around 4:45 a.m., Raleigh police responded to an alarm at the GameX, located in the 7400 block of Louisburg Road.

When officers arrived, they saw a vehicle plow into the front of the store, police said.

The suspect then drove to the far corner of the parking lot and took off on foot.

Police said nothing was taken and no one has yet been charged.

Photos taken hours later at the scene appeared to show a damaged safe or locking cabinet lying open on the sidewalk.