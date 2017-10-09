Wayne County woman arrested in puppy-selling scam

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wayne County woman is facing charges after being caught in a puppy-selling scam following a fraud report in Chatham County, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office received a report of possible fraud after a person said they paid money online for a puppy and never received the dog.

MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE FOR GALLERY OF N.C. MUGSHOTS

Authorities said the victim transferred $150 via PayPal to Jacqueline Garrett, 37, of Seven Springs, as payment for the puppy. After the money was sent, Garrett disconnected her phone number and the victim was unable to make further contact with her.

Other disgruntled buyers who were victims of the scam were found while searching for Garrett’s social media accounts, officials said.

Garrett is charged with felony obtaining property by false pretense. She was given a $5,000 unsecured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 23.