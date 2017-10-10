2 men charged with breaking into multiple Raleigh churches

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men are accused of breaking into multiple churches in Raleigh.

Trinity Baptist Church officials said they noticed someone had tampered with the windows at the church, so they quickly called investigators.

Raleigh police said Stephen Barrick, 32, and Nicholas Losito, 28, broke into the church off Six Forks Road on the night of Sept. 19.

According to senior pastor Jeff Roberts, they captured some of the crime on their surveillance cameras, but Roberts said nothing appeared to be taken.

“We would hope someone that needs help would come and ask,” he told CBS North Carolina. “All the churches in North Hills come together and work with north Raleigh ministries to help those in need.”

Documents show the same night, the duo also broke into St. Marks United Methodist Church, which is next door to Trinity Baptist.

Officials at St. Marks did not say whether or not anything was stolen.

Both Barrick and Losito are in the Wake County Detention Center, facing several felony charges, including breaking and entering to a place of worship.