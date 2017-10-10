Aberdeen man held on $1 million bond in hold-up spree, 1 sought

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — An Aberdeen man is facing a slew of charges after authorities say he committed a string of convenience store holdups over the last few weeks, then tried to run from officers.

Raeford police have charged Carson Anthony Johnson, 27, of the 300 block of Keyser Street in Aberdeen, with robbing the Quick Stop on September 23 and the Lucky Stop on September 28. Hoke County deputies have charged him with robbing the Five Star Food Mart just outside of Aberdeen on Wednesday.

In all three cases, authorities say Johnson walked into the store, pointed a pistol at the clerk and demanded money.

When officers located Johnson at a home Monday, he fled in a vehicle and, after the vehicle was stopped, ran on foot before being captured, according to authorities.

Between the Raeford Police Department and the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office, Johnson is facing three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, four counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and three counts of possession of a firearm by a felon. The Southern Pines Police Department has also charged him with resisting a public officer and trespassing.

CLICK HERE TO SEE MORE MUGSHOTS.

His combined bond is set at $1,000,000 secured.

The Aberdeen Police Department, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office and Moore County probation officials also all helped in the case, police said.

The Raeford police also named a suspected accomplice, Antwan Williams, of the 100 block of McNeill Farm Road in Raeford, who has not yet been captured. He is facing charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by felon, Raeford police said.