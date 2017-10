LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) – An aircraft went off a runaway at Triangle North Executive Airport on Tuesday afternoon, according airport officials.

The pilot of the Beechcraft Baron was landing after 4 p.m. and ran off the runaway, officials said.

Officials told CBS North Carolina that the pilot was the only one on the aircraft.

He had minor injuries and was transported the hospital by EMS. He was expected to be okay.

Airport operations were to resume after crews moved the aircraft.