Arrest made after NC homeowner shot while interrupting burglary

TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) — A man wanted for allegedly shooting a homeowner during a burglary near Tabor City last month recently was arrested in Horry County.

Kason Jamel Harry, 33, of Surfside Beach, South Carolina was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals on Oct. 5 in connection with an incident that took place at a home on Dothan Road on Sept. 22.

According to investigators, Montgomery Lowery got to his home around 2:45 p.m. and noticed his front door was open. Lowery told officers a young, slender man, later identified as Harry, dressed in all black and wearing a blue bandana on his face left the house.

Lowery, who was still sitting inside of his vehicle, said the man tried to get into his car. Lowery drove away and the man fired a shot with a handgun at him, which struck Lowery in his right arm. The suspect then left on foot.

Lowery was taken to a hospital in South Carolina for treatment.

Harry has been charged with:

  • assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill
  • two counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied territory
  • breaking and entering
  • larceny after breaking and entering

