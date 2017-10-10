Crews searching for missing boater at Shearon Harris Reservoir find body

NEW HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Firefighters said search crews located a body Tuesday morning in the area of Shearon Harris Reservoir where they had been searching for missing boater Ellis McCoy.

Officials could not immediately confirm that the body was McCoy’s.

EARLIER: Family talks about boater missing at Shearon Harris Reservoir

Taffy McCoy says her husband took his boat out on Shearon Harris Reservoir regularly.

First responders spend hours Monday afternoon and evening looking for McCoy, who took his boat out fishing, then vanished. First responders said witnesses saw McCoy on his boat earlier in the day. They say witnesses heard what sounded like a scream, or cry for help, and the next time they saw McCoy’s boat it was empty.

A Wildlife Resources officer said McCoy was not wearing a life vest Monday.

Emergency crews said McCoy’s pontoon boat was empty, floating along the lake when they arrived.

Crews suspended the search overnight, but resumed their efforts Tuesday morning.