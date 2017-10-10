Candy seller unveils NC’s favorite Halloween treats

Source: CandyStore.com.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina’s favorite Halloween candies are M&Ms, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and candy corn, according to a new map released by CandyStore.com.

Reese’s Cups used to rule North Carolina, but not this year, according to the bulk candy seller.

CandyStore.com analyzed 10 years of its sales data to determine the best-selling Halloween candy in each state, and the runners up, in pounds of candy sold, according to Clair Robins, the company’s director of outreach.

In North Carolina, 96,110 pounds of M&Ms, 95,763 pounds of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, and 62,308 pounds of candy corn were sold, according to the data.

The National Retail Federation estimates that shoppers will spend $2.7 billion on Halloween candy this year.