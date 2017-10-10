Chapel Hill committee approves author John Grisham’s request to demolish cottages

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill leaders decided Tuesday night to grant North Carolina author John Grisham’s request to demolish several historic cottages near Franklin Street.

Some argue the cottages should have been preserved because they were built by UNC Chapel Hill in the 1900s for university faculty members.

Others said there was not enough evidence to back this claim.

Grisham had said he would rather see them safely moved to another location, but if this wasn’t an option, he was not opposed to tearing them down.

The committee decided Tuesday night to tear them down, but that won’t happen until late 2018.