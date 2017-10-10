Emergency managers from across NC head to Puerto Rico to provide assistance

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Ten North Carolina emergency managers are about to leave Raleigh for Puerto Rico to help with Hurricane Maria relief.

Almost all of the members of the group that were at the state’s Emergency Management Headquarters in Raleigh Tuesday morning who were headed to Puerto Rico work in emergency management every day. Some of them work for the state, some for their home counties.

One is actually a Puerto Rico native who works for the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. He’s headed home to a place that looks a lot different than the last time he was there. More than 85 percent of the island is still without power.

Puerto Rico has asked for help from the states through what’s called the “Emergency Management Assistance Compact” where state emergency managers provide aid to each other. Through the same agreement, North Carolina also sent crews and equipment to Texas and Florida following hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

The rest of the team leaving this morning includes a half-dozen state emergency management workers based in Raleigh, along with emergency managers from Chatham, Haywood and Hyde counties. The plan is to provide assistance and relief to Puerto Rico emergency managers.

The North Carolina team will use their skills to assess needs and help coordinate disaster response and recovery efforts.

One member of the team says his own experience during Hurricane Matthew in 2016 provides some preparation, but he anticipates some challenges due to extensive electricity outages.

“They’ve got hit by two Category 5 hurricanes, which is a catastrophic event for anybody just hitting around one,” said Brian Barnes. “There’s a lot of challenges with infrastructure and other things that we’ll have to overcome, but we have a solid team from all over the state, both locals and state officials ready to help as we can.”

The group plans to be in Puerto Rico for two weeks.

There are already about 200 National Guard troops from North Carolina helping clear and repair roads in Puerto Rico.